UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldova's Ex-President Dodon Re-Elected As Socialist Party Chairman - Lawmaker

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Moldova's ex-President Dodon Re-Elected as Socialist Party Chairman - Lawmaker

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Moldova's former President Igor Dodon was re-elected to head the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova (PSRM) on Wednesday, lawmaker Bogdan Tirdea said.

"XVI congress of the PSRM elected Igor Dodon as party chairman today," Tirdea wrote on Telegram.

Dodon resigned as PSRM chairman in 2016 when he was elected president, as the Moldovan leader cannot be affiliated to any political party. On November 17, he was invited to join PSRM again.

Related Topics

Moldova November Congress 2016

Recent Stories

NEPRA approves Rs1.6 increase per unit electricity ..

1 minute ago

Bismah Maroof withdraws from South Africa tour

18 minutes ago

PITB initiates 'Partners in Development' Program t ..

26 minutes ago

SBP, all banks will remain closed for public deali ..

29 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Live Weapon Firing Of Surfa ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honours long-serving employees

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.