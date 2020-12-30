CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Moldova's former President Igor Dodon was re-elected to head the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova (PSRM) on Wednesday, lawmaker Bogdan Tirdea said.

"XVI congress of the PSRM elected Igor Dodon as party chairman today," Tirdea wrote on Telegram.

Dodon resigned as PSRM chairman in 2016 when he was elected president, as the Moldovan leader cannot be affiliated to any political party. On November 17, he was invited to join PSRM again.