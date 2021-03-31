UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldova's Ex-President Dodon Says COVID-19 State Of Emergency Safe For Businesses, Travel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 05:50 PM

Moldova's Ex-President Dodon Says COVID-19 State of Emergency Safe for Businesses, Travel

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The potential state of emergency in Moldova will not necessarily entail a new lockdown with hard restrictions on movements and business operations, Igor Dodon, a former Moldovan president and currently the leader of the Party of Socialists, said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Acting Justice Minister Fadei Nagacevschi said that the Moldovan government would propose to parliament to impose a state of emergency without limitations on economic activity. A state of emergency normally entails such interim powers by the government as regulated border crossings, ban on mass events and a temporary halt of elections and constitutional amendments, among other measures.

"Imposing a state of emergency is a necessary measure to provide the government with the power to resolve the pandemic crisis. There will be no lockdown in Moldova, we will not let it happen. Last year's situation with the closure of businesses and borders, when people were stranded at home, will not repeat itself," Dodon told radio Sputnik Moldova.

Moldova is effectively in a public health state of emergency until April 18. Movie theaters, nightclubs and other entertainment facilities are closed, and people must wear masks in all public places.

Moldova has so far registered about 228,000 COVID-19 cases, including 4,915 deaths.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Business Parliament Moldova April Border All Government

Recent Stories

Can’t afford lockdown: PM

3 minutes ago

Dr. Tahirul Qadri’s elder sister passes away

13 minutes ago

Rajasthan Royals announce Expo 2020 Dubai as Princ ..

24 minutes ago

Govt to import 0.5 million metric tons of sugar fr ..

32 minutes ago

DEWA signs water purchase and shareholder agreemen ..

38 minutes ago

87,686 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.