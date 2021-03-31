(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The potential state of emergency in Moldova will not necessarily entail a new lockdown with hard restrictions on movements and business operations, Igor Dodon, a former Moldovan president and currently the leader of the Party of Socialists, said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Acting Justice Minister Fadei Nagacevschi said that the Moldovan government would propose to parliament to impose a state of emergency without limitations on economic activity. A state of emergency normally entails such interim powers by the government as regulated border crossings, ban on mass events and a temporary halt of elections and constitutional amendments, among other measures.

"Imposing a state of emergency is a necessary measure to provide the government with the power to resolve the pandemic crisis. There will be no lockdown in Moldova, we will not let it happen. Last year's situation with the closure of businesses and borders, when people were stranded at home, will not repeat itself," Dodon told radio Sputnik Moldova.

Moldova is effectively in a public health state of emergency until April 18. Movie theaters, nightclubs and other entertainment facilities are closed, and people must wear masks in all public places.

Moldova has so far registered about 228,000 COVID-19 cases, including 4,915 deaths.