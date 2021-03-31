UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldova's Ex-Prime Minister Chicu Seeks To Register Pro-EU Party

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Moldova's Ex-Prime Minister Chicu Seeks to Register Pro-EU Party

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Moldova's ex-prime minister, Ion Chicu, said on Wednesday that he plans to form and register the pro-European Party of Development and Unification of Moldova.

"Together with many of our colleagues, we have created an initiative group to form and register Party of Development and Unification of Moldova. The main aim of the political party is to develop and modernize our country, consolidating and unifying our society on the way toward the integration of the Republic of Moldova into the European Union," Chicu said on Telegram.

According to Chicu, Moldova's integration into the EU is the only opportunity to save the statehood, improve living standards and modernize the country as well as settle the Transnistrian conflict.

Chicu was a finance minister from December 2018 - June 2019.

He was appointed as a prime minister in November 2019, but in December 2020 Chicu resigned of his own accord.

In 2014, Moldova and the EU signed the Association agreement that provides free trade between the parties, Moldova's commitment to converge its policies and legislation to the EU standards. Further integration is complicated by many problems, including the issue of Moldova's territorial integrity, as Chishinau de-facto does not rule its formal region of Transnistria.

In addition, Igor Dodon, the former president, said he thought of breaking the treaty with the EU in favor of rapprochement with the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). In 2018, Moldova received an observer status within the union. Current President Maia Sandu expressed hope to relaunch relations with the EU.

Related Topics

Prime Minister European Union Moldova June November December 2018 2019 2020 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality, RTA join &#039;AI Code Hub&#03 ..

1 hour ago

Global Village claims hat-trick of wins at 2021 Mi ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber organises webinar on investment ..

1 hour ago

ECC decision to allow import of cotton, sugar from ..

1 hour ago

Sublime Commercial Investment acquires AED 3.5 bn ..

1 hour ago

The New Era of Stabilization: vivo X60 Pro Enables ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.