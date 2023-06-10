UrduPoint.com

Published June 10, 2023

Moldova's Foreign Minister Says Not All EU Countries Supportive of Chisinau's Accession

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) Several European countries are skeptical about Moldova's prospects for European Union membership because of the situation with corruption, Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said on Saturday.

"Moldova as a whole is progressively implementing the EU's recommendations for reforms. We have already shown that, for example, the justice system has moved forward. It is hard, but it is moving. There are states that support the expansion (of the EU), including for Moldova, but ask a lot of questions, mostly related to corruption. Among these countries are the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Austria. But we ask the same questions in our country, because we do not want our state structures, our society to be corrupted," Popescu was quoted by Moldovan channel PRO tv Chisinau as saying.

Heads of state and government of the European Union at the summit in Brussels in June 2022 approved the status of candidates for accession for Ukraine and Moldova.

Last October, the Commission on European Integration in Moldova advocated the creation of 35 working groups to modify the local legislation to European standards.

However, Moldovans believe that life in the country has not become better during the two years under the ruling pro-European Action and Solidarity Party, the survey published in mid-May by the Institute for Marketing and Sociological Studies showed. It found that 39% of the respondents believe the situation has not changed, 40% noticed some reforms but found them insignificant, only 15% think that many reforms are being implemented, and 6% could not answer.

The Moldovan government has been repeatedly accused of failing to cope with political, security, energy and economic crises as the country has been witnessing the highest inflation for the past 20 years.

