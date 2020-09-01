The Moldovan Dignity and Truth Platform Party has put forward the candidacy of its chairman, former Interior Minister Andrei Nastase, for the country's presidential office, Secretary General Ion Terguta said on Tuesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The Moldovan Dignity and Truth Platform Party has put forward the candidacy of its chairman, former Interior Minister Andrei Nastase, for the country's presidential office, Secretary General Ion Terguta said on Tuesday.

"Today, at the session of the Dignity and Truth Platform Party national council, we have approved the presidential candidate - it is Andrei Nastase. We have also formed the initiative group to collect signatures," Terguta said at a briefing.

Terguta hoped that party members would soon receive signature lists and get to work.

"I urge everyone to support us, I am the only truly independent and free candidate, who does not answer to anyone, both within the country and beyond," Nastase said.

Moldova will hold its next presidential election on November 1.

Each candidate must gather from 15,000 to 25,000 signatures in at least 50 percent of the country's localities. Candidates can register their initiative groups from September 1-11.

Nastase served as the interior minister from June 8 to November 12, 2019.