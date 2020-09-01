UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldova's Former Interior Minister To Join Presidential Race - Party

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 04:53 PM

Moldova's Former Interior Minister to Join Presidential Race - Party

The Moldovan Dignity and Truth Platform Party has put forward the candidacy of its chairman, former Interior Minister Andrei Nastase, for the country's presidential office, Secretary General Ion Terguta said on Tuesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The Moldovan Dignity and Truth Platform Party has put forward the candidacy of its chairman, former Interior Minister Andrei Nastase, for the country's presidential office, Secretary General Ion Terguta said on Tuesday.

"Today, at the session of the Dignity and Truth Platform Party national council, we have approved the presidential candidate - it is Andrei Nastase. We have also formed the initiative group to collect signatures," Terguta said at a briefing.

Terguta hoped that party members would soon receive signature lists and get to work.

"I urge everyone to support us, I am the only truly independent and free candidate, who does not answer to anyone, both within the country and beyond," Nastase said.

Moldova will hold its next presidential election on November 1.

Each candidate must gather from 15,000 to 25,000 signatures in at least 50 percent of the country's localities. Candidates can register their initiative groups from September 1-11.

Nastase served as the interior minister from June 8 to November 12, 2019.

Related Topics

Election Interior Minister June September November 2019 From

Recent Stories

SEC approves new organisational structure of Polic ..

10 minutes ago

EXCLUSIVE: Kushner says it is possible 22 Arab sta ..

25 minutes ago

PCB resumes post-corona careful cricket activities

25 minutes ago

Arrangements reviewed for upcoming anti-polio camp ..

2 minutes ago

All Pakistan Imran Khan Memorial football matches ..

2 minutes ago

Environmental Movement Extinction Rebellion Resume ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.