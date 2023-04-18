(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Moldova's Forta Fermierilor farmer association demanded on Tuesday that the country's government either provide compensation to local farmers or restrict grain imports from Ukraine during the new agricultural season, due to the risks Ukraine's massive supplies entail for domestic production.

"We are demanding that the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry join talks of relevant bodies of the Eastern European countries regarding prices on agricultural products and make necessary efforts to provide compensation for farmers from Moldova or temporarily restrict grain imports in our country in the new agricultural season," the association said in a statement.

Recent temporary bans imposed by some EU member states on grain supplies from Ukraine increase the risk of rising imports in other countries, including Moldova, farmers said.

"At the same time, the position of the Moldovan agriculture and food industry ministry on the issue, which is of great importance for the national agricultural sector, remains rather passive," the association added.

On Saturday, Poland and Hungary said they were banning imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the uncontrolled influx of cheap grain from Ukraine. On Monday, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said that Slovakia would join these countries in suspending grain imports from Ukraine. Bulgaria is also mulling a similar ban, according to the country's agriculture minister, Yavor Gechev.