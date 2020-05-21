(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The Constitutional Court of Moldova has recognized amendments to the law on the prosecutor's office as unconstitutional, according to a ruling read out on Thursday by the court's head Domnica Manole.

In September, the Moldovan parliament approved amendments to the law on the prosecutor's office, which provided for reform in the selection process and the appointment of the country's prosecutor general. The amendments provided for the introduction of a new preliminary stage for the selection of candidates by the Justice Ministry commission. A group of lawmakers has previously appealed to the Constitutional Court to assess the constitutionality of such amendments. Another appeal on the same issue was sent to the court on Wednesday.

"The Constitutional Court of Moldova decided to declare unconstitutional article 11 paragraphs 2.1 and 2.2, article 17 paragraphs 2-9.1 and 11.1, as well as article 58 paragraphs 7-9 of the law on the prosecutor's office. The decision is final and cannot be appealed," Manole said.

Amendments allowing the Moldovan president to appoint an acting general prosecutor, as well as to initiate the creation of a commission to evaluate the activities of the prosecutor general, have also been recognized as unconstitutional.

At the same time, the ruling of the Constitutional Court does not dispute the appointment of Alexandru Stoianoglo as the country's prosecutor general in November.