Moldova's incumbent President Igor Dodon announced on Thursday, after holding a phone conversation with Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak, that he would pay a working visit to Russia to discuss the bilateral cooperation

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Moldova's incumbent President Igor Dodon announced on Thursday, after holding a phone conversation with Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak, that he would pay a working visit to Russia to discuss the bilateral cooperation

"We reached an agreement with Dmitry Kozak that I would pay a working visit to the Russian Federation to discuss some pressing issues related to the Moldovan-Russian cooperation," Dodon wrote on Facebook.

According to Dodon, who lost the presidential runoff to Maia Sandu, Kozak thanked him for the effort made during his presidential term toward strengthening the bilateral partnership.

"In my turn, I thanked Kozak and the top leadership of the Russian Federation for providing comprehensive assistance to the Republic of Moldova, in particular for resuming and expanding Moldovan agroindustrial products export to Russia, assistance in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and material aid to our farmers who were damaged by by the drought," Dodon recalled.

It was thanks to Kozak's assistance that Moldova signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in April 2017 and became the first EAEU observer nation in May 2018, Dodon went on to say.