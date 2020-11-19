UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldova's Incumbent President Dodon To Pay Visit To Russia To Discuss Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 12:53 PM

Moldova's Incumbent President Dodon to Pay Visit to Russia to Discuss Cooperation

Moldova's incumbent President Igor Dodon announced on Thursday, after holding a phone conversation with Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak, that he would pay a working visit to Russia to discuss the bilateral cooperation

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Moldova's incumbent President Igor Dodon announced on Thursday, after holding a phone conversation with Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak, that he would pay a working visit to Russia to discuss the bilateral cooperation

"We reached an agreement with Dmitry Kozak that I would pay a working visit to the Russian Federation to discuss some pressing issues related to the Moldovan-Russian cooperation," Dodon wrote on Facebook.

According to Dodon, who lost the presidential runoff to Maia Sandu, Kozak thanked him for the effort made during his presidential term toward strengthening the bilateral partnership.

"In my turn, I thanked Kozak and the top leadership of the Russian Federation for providing comprehensive assistance to the Republic of Moldova, in particular for resuming and expanding Moldovan agroindustrial products export to Russia, assistance in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and material aid to our farmers who were damaged by by the drought," Dodon recalled.

It was thanks to Kozak's assistance that Moldova signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in April 2017 and became the first EAEU observer nation in May 2018, Dodon went on to say.

Related Topics

Russia Facebook Drought Visit Moldova April May 2017 2018 Agreement Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TCL Pakistan opens its first flagship store in Kar ..

18 minutes ago

Couple burnt to death in Quetta, as fire engulfs h ..

2 minutes ago

Robot reminds Japan shoppers to wear masks

2 minutes ago

Obama's Newly-Released Memoir Breaks 1st Day Sales ..

2 minutes ago

Saudi-Led Coalition Destroys Houthi Drone Launched ..

2 minutes ago

Damascus-Aleppo Railway to Be Put Into Service Bef ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.