CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Moldova 's Justice Ministry has begun drawing up a new bill to reform the Supreme Court of Justice, the ministry's press service announced on Tuesday.

Maia Sandu, the Moldovan prime minister, has previously said that its reform is one of the current government's main goals.

"The development of the bill is aimed at improving the quality of justice, strengthening judges' independence and individual responsibility, and also guarantying unified activity of the Supreme Court of Justice," the ministry said.

The Justice Ministry expects the process to go in a few stages in order to rethink the role and authority of the Supreme Court of Justice.

The Supreme Court of Justice of Moldova is the highest court in the country. In 2019, the country was gripped by the most serious political crisis in its recent history, triggered by the Constitutional Court decision to disband the newly elected parliament. Even though the Constitutional Court relented in the end, one might suspect that current leaders may not trust the country's judiciary.