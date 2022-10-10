MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) The current leadership of Moldova is controlled by external forces, Ilan Shor, leader of the Moldovan opposition euroskeptic party Sor, told Sputnik on Monday.

"Today Moldova is totally and completely controlled by forces from the outside. In fact, the current government follows strict instructions of its foreign curators. And our leadership has no right to deviate from what it is told. This is a big problem. The president of a country whose people will soon face hunger and cold cannot listen to his Western ideologues and not negotiate with its strategic partner, Russia, in order to find a solution for his nation. It is nothing but betrayal," Shor said.

The politician had to leave Moldova after the government initiated a criminal case against him. After the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity came to power, the Sor party was deprived of parliamentary immunity on suspicion of money laundering and large-scale fraud.

This triggered indefinite anti-government mass protests that are now in their fourth week.

On September 18, Sor supporters set up a camp with about 120 tents, which they called the Town of Changes, near the parliament and presidential administration buildings in Chisinau. Since then, regular demonstrations have been taking place, bringing together supporters from all parts of the country.

Demonstrators say they are outraged by the unprecedented increase in prices for gas, other energy resources and food, as well as by high inflation and the decline in living standards, while they accuse the authorities of failing to cope with current issues.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu noted that citizens have the right to express their position through protests, but she called the organizers of the action "criminals who are trying to destabilize the situation in the country." Sandu also reproached the judges for delaying the trial in the Sor case.