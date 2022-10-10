UrduPoint.com

Moldova's Leadership Entirely Controlled By Foreign Forces - Opposition Leader

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Moldova's Leadership Entirely Controlled by Foreign Forces - Opposition Leader

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) The current leadership of Moldova is controlled by external forces, Ilan Shor, leader of the Moldovan opposition euroskeptic party Sor, told Sputnik on Monday.

"Today Moldova is totally and completely controlled by forces from the outside. In fact, the current government follows strict instructions of its foreign curators. And our leadership has no right to deviate from what it is told. This is a big problem. The president of a country whose people will soon face hunger and cold cannot listen to his Western ideologues and not negotiate with its strategic partner, Russia, in order to find a solution for his nation. It is nothing but betrayal," Shor said.

The politician had to leave Moldova after the government initiated a criminal case against him. After the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity came to power, the Sor party was deprived of parliamentary immunity on suspicion of money laundering and large-scale fraud.

This triggered indefinite anti-government mass protests that are now in their fourth week.

On September 18, Sor supporters set up a camp with about 120 tents, which they called the Town of Changes, near the parliament and presidential administration buildings in Chisinau. Since then, regular demonstrations have been taking place, bringing together supporters from all parts of the country.

Demonstrators say they are outraged by the unprecedented increase in prices for gas, other energy resources and food, as well as by high inflation and the decline in living standards, while they accuse the authorities of failing to cope with current issues.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu noted that citizens have the right to express their position through protests, but she called the organizers of the action "criminals who are trying to destabilize the situation in the country." Sandu also reproached the judges for delaying the trial in the Sor case.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Immunity Chisinau Moldova Money September Criminals Gas All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

ACE's plea seeking contempt of court against Rana ..

ACE's plea seeking contempt of court against Rana Sanaullah rejected

16 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz remarks another lifelong demonstration ..

PM Shehbaz remarks another lifelong demonstration of China-Pakistan friendship: ..

37 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan shares interesting message for fans

Armeena Khan shares interesting message for fans

49 minutes ago
 PCB unveils details of New Zealand's two Tests, ei ..

PCB unveils details of New Zealand's two Tests, eight ODIs and five T20Is in Pak ..

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.