UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldova's Leftist Parliament Majority Opposes Dissolution As Crisis Deepens

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Moldova's Leftist Parliament Majority Opposes Dissolution as Crisis Deepens

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Corneliu Furculita, the leader of the Socialist faction in the Moldovan legislature, objected on Thursday to the president's attempts to force a snap poll, saying the majority was against plans to dissolve the parliament.

The Socialists, who control the parliament with the help of the left-leaning Pro Moldova faction, locked horns with President Maia Sandu after she nominated two members of her center-right Action and Solidarity party in a row for prime minister. The opposition rejected both bids and proposed the ambassador to Russia, Vladimir Golovatyuk, for the top cabinet job.

"The parliamentary majority reiterates its support for Vladimir Golovatyuk as a nominee for prime minister.

We announce that we are against the dissolution of parliament. We are open for talks on finding a way out of the political crisis," Furculita said in parliament.

Sandu was elected president in November on a pro-EU agenda. She has been looking to cement her grip on power by triggering a snap legislative election. She has rejected all calls for consultations with the opposition, causing Socialist and Pro Moldova lawmakers to walk out of Thursday's session in protest against the nomination of Action and Solidarity leader Igor Grosu for prime minister.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Protest Russia Parliament Job Vladimir Putin Moldova November All Cabinet Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Ehsaas program opens 11 more Panagahs in the count ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan, Hungry launch trade and economic window

30 minutes ago

Second round of the &#039;Mother of the Nation&#03 ..

32 minutes ago

Early Childhood Authority launches project to deve ..

32 minutes ago

The Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore with a U ..

56 minutes ago

Twitter reacts after PM's picture holding meeting ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.