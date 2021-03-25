CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Corneliu Furculita, the leader of the Socialist faction in the Moldovan legislature, objected on Thursday to the president's attempts to force a snap poll, saying the majority was against plans to dissolve the parliament.

The Socialists, who control the parliament with the help of the left-leaning Pro Moldova faction, locked horns with President Maia Sandu after she nominated two members of her center-right Action and Solidarity party in a row for prime minister. The opposition rejected both bids and proposed the ambassador to Russia, Vladimir Golovatyuk, for the top cabinet job.

"The parliamentary majority reiterates its support for Vladimir Golovatyuk as a nominee for prime minister.

We announce that we are against the dissolution of parliament. We are open for talks on finding a way out of the political crisis," Furculita said in parliament.

Sandu was elected president in November on a pro-EU agenda. She has been looking to cement her grip on power by triggering a snap legislative election. She has rejected all calls for consultations with the opposition, causing Socialist and Pro Moldova lawmakers to walk out of Thursday's session in protest against the nomination of Action and Solidarity leader Igor Grosu for prime minister.