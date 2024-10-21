Open Menu

Moldova's Maia Sandu Blames 'unprecedented Assault On Democracy' For Vote Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2024 | 04:30 AM

Moldova's Maia Sandu blames 'unprecedented assault on democracy' for vote results

Chisinau, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Moldova's pro-EU President Maia Sandu blamed an "unprecedented assault on our country's freedom and democracy" after partial election results on Sunday showed a majority of Moldovans choosing "no" in a referendum on joining the EU.

The referendum took place amid fears of vote meddling by Russia.

The two votes are seen as key tests of the former Soviet republic's pro-European turn under Sandu, but have been overshadowed by accusations of Russian interference amid the war in neighbouring Ukraine.

"Moldova has faced an unprecedented assault on our country's freedom and democracy, both today and in recent months," Sandu told reporters in Chisinau.

She blamed "criminal groups, working together with foreign forces hostile to our national interests", adding: "Their objective was to undermine a democratic process."

In the referendum, with 90 percent of the vote counted, 54 percent had said "no" and 46 percent said "yes", but the results could yet change as votes from abroad are counted.

In the presidential election, also held Sunday, Sandu gained 38 percent of the votes, according to the partial results. She is likely to face her closest competitor Alexandr Stoianoglo in a second round next month.

Stoianoglo, a former prosecutor backed by the pro-Russian Socialists picked up a higher-than-expected result of more than 28 percent.

Fears of Russian interference have been looming large after police made hundreds of arrests in recent weeks.

They acted after discovering an "unprecedented" vote-buying scheme they say could taint up to a quarter of the ballots cast in the country of 2.6 million.

Moscow has "categorically" rejected accusations of meddling.

Related Topics

Election Police Ukraine Moscow Russia Democracy Vote Chisinau Moldova Criminals Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024

19 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

20 hours ago
 Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jal ..

Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..

1 day ago
 Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

1 day ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

1 day ago
 Tennis: Almaty ATP results

Tennis: Almaty ATP results

1 day ago
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Car ..

Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival

1 day ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

1 day ago
 LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business ..

LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues

1 day ago
 Winter vegetables must be cultivated during Octobe ..

Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October

1 day ago
 Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachel ..

Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..

1 day ago
 Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pak ..

Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award

1 day ago

More Stories From World