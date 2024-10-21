Moldova's Maia Sandu Blames 'unprecedented Assault On Democracy' For Vote Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2024 | 04:30 AM
Chisinau, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Moldova's pro-EU President Maia Sandu blamed an "unprecedented assault on our country's freedom and democracy" after partial election results on Sunday showed a majority of Moldovans choosing "no" in a referendum on joining the EU.
The referendum took place amid fears of vote meddling by Russia.
The two votes are seen as key tests of the former Soviet republic's pro-European turn under Sandu, but have been overshadowed by accusations of Russian interference amid the war in neighbouring Ukraine.
"Moldova has faced an unprecedented assault on our country's freedom and democracy, both today and in recent months," Sandu told reporters in Chisinau.
She blamed "criminal groups, working together with foreign forces hostile to our national interests", adding: "Their objective was to undermine a democratic process."
In the referendum, with 90 percent of the vote counted, 54 percent had said "no" and 46 percent said "yes", but the results could yet change as votes from abroad are counted.
In the presidential election, also held Sunday, Sandu gained 38 percent of the votes, according to the partial results. She is likely to face her closest competitor Alexandr Stoianoglo in a second round next month.
Stoianoglo, a former prosecutor backed by the pro-Russian Socialists picked up a higher-than-expected result of more than 28 percent.
Fears of Russian interference have been looming large after police made hundreds of arrests in recent weeks.
They acted after discovering an "unprecedented" vote-buying scheme they say could taint up to a quarter of the ballots cast in the country of 2.6 million.
Moscow has "categorically" rejected accusations of meddling.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
Football: English Championship results
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October
Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..
Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award
More Stories From World
-
McLaren blast 'inappropriate' penalty as Norris F1 title hopes hit33 seconds ago
-
Hurricane Oscar makes landfall in Cuba amid huge power outage21 minutes ago
-
Marseille return to form with Montpellier thrashing41 minutes ago
-
Formula One: United States Grand Prix results51 minutes ago
-
Martinez keeps Inter on Napoli's tail with Roma winner1 hour ago
-
Lethal Lewandowski helps Barca rout Sevilla, Atletico triumph1 hour ago
-
Lewandowski powers five-star Barca to Sevilla rout1 hour ago
-
Leclerc wins US Grand Prix as Norris, Verstappen clash2 hours ago
-
Leclerc wins US Grand Prix as Norris, Verstappen clash2 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - collated2 hours ago
-
Lebanon media says Israeli strikes hit Hezbollah-linked finance group2 hours ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 result2 hours ago