CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Moldova's recently appointed Prime Minister Ion Chicu has announced plans to hold a working visit to Moscow later this week, adding that the countries have many matters to discuss.

"This week I will pay a visit to Moscow, which has long been coordinated between Moldovan and Russian authorities, but has not been held yet over reasons that I do not understand. Relations with Russia matter much for Moldova, since a range of problems to discuss has piled up," Chicu said on Monday at a briefing.

The prime minister plans to discuss the expansion of the list of Moldovan companies able to export products to Russia, the prolongation of the time frame within which delivery without any tariffs is possible, the problematic of export via Ukraine, and gas deliveries to Moldova in light of upcoming termination of the contract for Russian gas.

Chicu also plans to hold a meeting with the leadership of Russian energy giant Gazprom.