UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldova's New Prime Minister Chicu Plans To Visit Moscow Later This Week

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 01:20 PM

Moldova's New Prime Minister Chicu Plans to Visit Moscow Later This Week

Moldova's recently appointed Prime Minister Ion Chicu has announced plans to hold a working visit to Moscow later this week, adding that the countries have many matters to discuss

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Moldova's recently appointed Prime Minister Ion Chicu has announced plans to hold a working visit to Moscow later this week, adding that the countries have many matters to discuss.

"This week I will pay a visit to Moscow, which has long been coordinated between Moldovan and Russian authorities, but has not been held yet over reasons that I do not understand. Relations with Russia matter much for Moldova, since a range of problems to discuss has piled up," Chicu said on Monday at a briefing.

The prime minister plans to discuss the expansion of the list of Moldovan companies able to export products to Russia, the prolongation of the time frame within which delivery without any tariffs is possible, the problematic of export via Ukraine, and gas deliveries to Moldova in light of upcoming termination of the contract for Russian gas.

Chicu also plans to hold a meeting with the leadership of Russian energy giant Gazprom.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit Moldova Gas

Recent Stories

Oman marks 49th National Day

3 minutes ago

Woman kills husband in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

Sarai Naurang police issue challans worth over Rs ..

2 minutes ago

Int'l organizations join Ehsaas programme for peop ..

2 minutes ago

KP govt takes measures to provide edible items at ..

2 minutes ago

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed suffe ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.