CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Moldova's new prime minster, Ion Chicu, during his oath of office thanked president Igor Dodon and recognized that visions between them on problem-solving coincide, according to a Sputnik correspondent at the scene.

On Tuesday, the parliament passed a vote of no-confidence in former Prime Minister Maia Sandu's government. President Igor Dodon then nominated Chicu, the former finance minister and his adviser, to form the government. Moldova's parliament on Thursday approved the new government, with Chicu's cabinet being approved in a confidence vote of 62 votes out of 101.

"Today, Moldova received a new government of technocrats who is ready to solve the main issues, we have the potential for this. I thank the president for his trust, the problems announced by him, coincide with those that we included in the work agenda," Chicu said.

The oath ceremony for the members of the new cabinet was attended by Dodon and the speaker of parliament, Zinaida Greceanii.

In June, Moldova went through an acute political crisis triggered by February's parliamentary elections, in which neither party gained a majority. On June 8, the Socialist Party announced the formation of a parliamentary coalition with the ACUM alliance, with Sandu being elected prime minister. The Constitutional Court rendered these actions illegitimate because it claimed that the bipartisan accord and Sandu's election came one day after the prescribed deadline. The court ordered the temporary suspension of Dodon's powers in favor of Sandu's predecessor, Pavel Filip, so that he could dissolve the parliament and call snap elections.

The new cabinet and Dodon described the move to use the court, which they say is controlled by the Democratic Party of Moldova, as an attempt to usurp power. Filip's government finally resigned, while the court annulled its previous decisions related to the dissolution of parliament and calls for snap elections.