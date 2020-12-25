Moldova's official language has been renamed from Moldovan to Romanian on the president's website following the inauguration of new President Maia Sandu on Thursday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Moldova's official language has been renamed from Moldovan to Romanian on the president's website following the inauguration of new President Maia Sandu on Thursday.

The presidential website now does not provide information in Moldovan, but only in Romanian, English and Russian.

While former President Igor Dodon has repeatedly insisted that the state language in the republic is Moldovan, his successor, Sandu, has always been against the idea.

In 2013, the Constitutional Court of Moldova ruled that Romanian was the national language, though, according to the country's basic law, the state language is Moldovan. The court's verdict was based on the fact that the text of the declaration of Moldova's independence, in which Romanian is named as the state language, prevails over the country's constitution.