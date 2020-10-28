UrduPoint.com
Moldova's Oleg Tulea To Resign As Foreign Minister To Head Embassy In Hungary - Parliament

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 07:44 PM

Moldova's parliamentary committee on foreign policy and European integration on Wednesday decided that Foreign Minister Oleg Tulea would leave the post to head the country's embassy in Hungary, according to the parliament's statement

Under local legislation, candidates for the post of ambassadors are nominated by the country's foreign minister, respectively, Tulea decided to continue diplomatic service as an ambassador.

"Oleg Tulea will be Moldova's ambassador to Hungary. Today, the Committee on Foreign Policy and European Integration approved his candidacy at a meeting," the statement said.

Now, the decision on his appointment must be confirmed by the government and then approved by President Igor Dodon.

Tulea has been in office as foreign minister from 2016-2020.

