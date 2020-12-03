(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Moldova's opposition lawmakers on Thursday have delivered on their pledge to obstruct the work of parliament by disrupting the speech of Finance Minister Sergiu Puscuta, who was to present a draft budget policy for 2021, as tensions mount amid President-elect Maia Sandu's push for early legislative elections.

Lawmakers from Sandu's pro-EU Party of Action and Solidarity and the Dignity and Truth Platform insisted on Thursday that the parliament remove issues related to the status of the Russian language, amendments to the code on television and radio broadcasting, as well as the status of the Gagauz autonomy in the country's south from the agenda. In addition, the opposition strongly opposed parliament's consideration of a draft law on fiscal policy, as it believes that it will "drag the people into poverty.

" Meanwhile, Sandu is holding a rally in Chisinau, demanding new parliamentary elections and the government's resignation.

The vice speaker from the Socialist party, Vlad Batryncha, still offered on Thursday to discuss the draft budget policy in the first reading and invited the finance minister to take the floor.

The opposition has blocked the rostrum by lining up around it with banners that read "Tax Policy is Anti-Social." Puscuta tried to report from his seat, but his speech was drowned out by the opposition chanting: "Shame!"

The vice speaker has had to adjourn the meeting for an hour.