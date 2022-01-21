UrduPoint.com

Moldova's Opposition Holds Flashmob In Protest Against Tariff Hike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Moldova's Opposition Holds Flashmob in Protest Against Tariff Hike

The Shor opposition party held a flashmob in front of the Moldovan presidential administration on Friday to protest against the looming increase in utility tariffs

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) The Shor opposition party held a flashmob in front of the Moldovan presidential administration on Friday to protest against the looming increase in utility tariffs.

In January, the Moldovan gas company Moldovagaz said it was unable to pay the Russian gas giant Gazprom for current energy sources, as the price has risen from $450 to $646 per thousand cubic meters. On Thursday, the republic's parliament ordered a state of emergency for 60 days to manage the issue. Meanwhile, gas prices for homes are expected to rise by 30% in February.

"We decided to hold a peaceful flashmob to draw attention to the problem of the tariff increase. The opposition, which offers a solution to the situation, is not heard in parliament. We recommend to President Maia Sandu, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita, and parliament speaker Igor Grosu to resign because they are the reason why the country is in a crisis from which there is no way out," Shor's party member, Marina Tauber, said during the protest.

Supporters of the Shor party, along with party's members Marina Tauber, Vadim Fotescu, and Regina Apostolova lined up in front of the presidential administration building with posters that said that people expected prosperity in the country but instead faced poverty and higher utility bills.

The demonstrators wanted to know what actions the government would take to help citizens pay bills with the new hikes. Neither Sandu nor her closest adviser could be seen on the premises of the presidential administration headquarters.

The contract for gas supply between Moldovagaz and Gazprom expired in September, and Gazprom said it decreased volume of gas supply until Moldovagaz could pay outstanding debt. By the end of November, Moldova owed $74.2 million in debt to Gazprom for gas provided in October and November. On November 25, the Moldovan parliament approved amendments to the state budget for 2021 to allocate money to pay the debt. A new contract with higher price for gas was signed by both companies on October 29 for a five-year period.

