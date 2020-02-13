Moldovan lawmakers from two opposition parties have submitted a motion of no-confidence against Foreign Minister Aureliu Ciocoi, saying the country's foreign policy does not facilitate its integration into the European Union, Chiril Motpan, a lawmaker from the Dignity and Truth Platform Party said on Thursday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Moldovan lawmakers from two opposition parties have submitted a motion of no-confidence against Foreign Minister Aureliu Ciocoi, saying the country's foreign policy does not facilitate its integration into the European Union, Chiril Motpan, a lawmaker from the Dignity and Truth Platform Party said on Thursday.

Parliamentary groups of the Dignity and Truth Platform Party and the Party of Action and Solidarity put forward a motion of no-confidence, accusing Ciocoi of disregarding the European integration process and pursuing an imbalanced foreign policy.

"We put forward a motion of no-confidence against the policy conducted by the minister of foreign affairs and European integration of Moldova.

The country's foreign policy serves interests of foreign states regarding the Republic of Moldova," Motpan said while reading aloud a resolution issued by the two parliamentary groups.

According to Motpan, the actions of the foreign ministry lead to violations of the European norms and the implementation of human rights standards, the freedom of the press, as well as fair and independent justice system.

The resolution will be discussed within 14 days from the document's registration in the parliament. If it is supported by 51 of 101 lawmakers, the foreign minister could face dismissal.

Moldova signed the Association Agreement with the European Union in 2014.