Moldova's Opposition Speaks For Return Of State Language Status To Moldovan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2023 | 04:50 AM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Moldovan parliament lawmakers Alexander Nesterovsky and Irina Lozovan, who recently announced the collection of signatures for the establishment of a new political party, announced the development of a legislative initiative that would return the status of the state language to Moldovan instead of Romanian.

Earlier, Moldovan President Maia Sandu sanctioned a law that recognizes Romanian instead of Moldovan as the republic's state language. On March 23, the Moldovan parliament endorsed the renaming of the state language. According to the law, the words "Moldovan language" in any grammatical form are replaced with "Romanian language".

Moreover, the amendment will even be made to the constitution, although this usually requires a referendum.

"The bill proposes returning the historical name to the Moldovan language, which is now called Romanian in official documents, causing bewilderment and protest among the public. According to the 2004 census, 80 percent of Moldova's population speak the Moldovan language, but its name is still Romanian. This is not only unfair, but hinders the preservation of our culture," Nesterovsky said at a briefing.

He said the return of the state language status to Moldovan will strengthen Moldova's statehood.

