CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The Communist and Socialist Bloc of Moldova has registered an amendment to the 2022 national budget to cancel a pay increase for the president, cabinet ministers and members of parliament, lawmaker Adela Raileanu representing the bloc said on Wednesday.

"Together with colleagues from the parliamentary group, I have signed an important amendment to the national budget bill for the next year.

It pertains to abandoning salary increases. It is unacceptable to earn big money when people ... are suffering from an unprecedented increase in prices," Raileanu said on Facebook.

She expressed hope that the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity will support the amendment.

Moldova's parliament passed the state budget bill for 2022 on its first reading last Thursday. Among other items, the legislation includes a $75 raise for top leadership and members of parliament.