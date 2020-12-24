UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldova's Outgoing Dodon Expects To Meet With Russia's Kozak During Visit To Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 03:00 AM

Moldova's Outgoing Dodon Expects to Meet With Russia's Kozak During Visit to Moscow

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Outgoing Moldovan President Igor Dodon said that during his visit to Moscow he hoped to meet with Deputy Chief of Russia's Presidential Administration Dmitry Kozak.

Earlier, Dodon said that he would go on a working visit to Moscow on Thursday evening, and on Friday he would have a number of important meetings.

"I have scheduled official meetings with the leadership of the State Duma, perhaps I will have a meeting with Dmitry Kozak, as well as with the leaders of the parties with which the socialists have signed cooperation agreements," Dodon said on Moldova 1 tv channel.

He said he expected to discuss with Russian partners the possibility of extending the duty-free export of Moldovan goods.

From January 1, 2019, Russia abolished duties on the import of a number of goods from Moldova for six months, after which the period of duty-free import was extended several times. At the end of June 2020, Moscow extended the period for duty-free import of Moldovan goods until the end of 2020.

Related Topics

Import Moscow Russia Visit Moldova January June 2019 2020 TV From

Recent Stories

Karabakh Official Says No Date for Opening Stepana ..

2 hours ago

Dubai economy forecast to grow by 4% in 2021

3 hours ago

Argentina Becomes 1st Latin American Country to Ap ..

2 hours ago

Swiss Prosecutors Link Ex-Spanish King to Suspicio ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Uzbekistan hold ‘Leading Women’s Forum’

4 hours ago

365 industrial facilities add commercial and servi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.