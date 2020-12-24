CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Outgoing Moldovan President Igor Dodon said that during his visit to Moscow he hoped to meet with Deputy Chief of Russia's Presidential Administration Dmitry Kozak.

Earlier, Dodon said that he would go on a working visit to Moscow on Thursday evening, and on Friday he would have a number of important meetings.

"I have scheduled official meetings with the leadership of the State Duma, perhaps I will have a meeting with Dmitry Kozak, as well as with the leaders of the parties with which the socialists have signed cooperation agreements," Dodon said on Moldova 1 tv channel.

He said he expected to discuss with Russian partners the possibility of extending the duty-free export of Moldovan goods.

From January 1, 2019, Russia abolished duties on the import of a number of goods from Moldova for six months, after which the period of duty-free import was extended several times. At the end of June 2020, Moscow extended the period for duty-free import of Moldovan goods until the end of 2020.