UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldova's Parliament Endorses Composition Of Delegation To PACE - Lawmaker

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 06:55 PM

Moldova's Parliament Endorses Composition of Delegation to PACE - Lawmaker

The Moldovan parliament on Wednesday decided on the composition of a delegation that will represent the country in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Vlad Batrincea, a member of the Socialist Party, said

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The Moldovan parliament on Wednesday decided on the composition of a delegation that will represent the country in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Vlad Batrincea, a member of the Socialist Party, said.

"A draft decision on nominal composition of the delegation of the Republic of Moldova of the 10th convocation in PACE: head of the delegation is Andrei Nastase, members of the delegation are Vlad Batrincea, Doina Gherman, as well as a representative of the Democratic Party," Batrincea said.

According to Batrincea, each member of the delegation will have a deputy.

The delegation's composition was approved unanimously, Parliament's Speaker Zinaida Greceanii said.

The political crisis in Moldova peaked again last week after the pro-Russian Socialist Party formed a parliamentary coalition with the pro-European ACUM bloc, paving the way for a new Moldovan government after a three-month hiatus. In a series of rulings that followed, the Constitutional Court rendered their actions illegitimate and ordered to temporarily deprive Igor Dodon of presidential powers in favor of Prime Minister Pavel Filip so that he could dissolve the parliament and call snap elections.

Dodon denounced these rulings as desperate attempts of power usurpation, while thousands of supporters of the Democratic Party took to the streets of Chisinau.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister Europe Parliament Chisinau Moldova Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Court

Recent Stories

Kashmiris resolute to take liberation struggle to ..

5 minutes ago

DIG Operations gives away cash awards, commendatio ..

20 seconds ago

Commander Us Navcent Meets Chief Of The Naval Staf ..

11 minutes ago

Supreme Court allows five pcercent annual increase ..

22 seconds ago

US Naval Commander calls of Naval Chief

24 seconds ago

Handsome amount earmarked in budget as subsidy for ..

26 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.