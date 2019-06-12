The Moldovan parliament on Wednesday decided on the composition of a delegation that will represent the country in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Vlad Batrincea, a member of the Socialist Party, said

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The Moldovan parliament on Wednesday decided on the composition of a delegation that will represent the country in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe PACE ), Vlad Batrincea, a member of the Socialist Party, said.

"A draft decision on nominal composition of the delegation of the Republic of Moldova of the 10th convocation in PACE: head of the delegation is Andrei Nastase, members of the delegation are Vlad Batrincea, Doina Gherman, as well as a representative of the Democratic Party," Batrincea said.

According to Batrincea, each member of the delegation will have a deputy.

The delegation's composition was approved unanimously, Parliament's Speaker Zinaida Greceanii said.

The political crisis in Moldova peaked again last week after the pro-Russian Socialist Party formed a parliamentary coalition with the pro-European ACUM bloc, paving the way for a new Moldovan government after a three-month hiatus. In a series of rulings that followed, the Constitutional Court rendered their actions illegitimate and ordered to temporarily deprive Igor Dodon of presidential powers in favor of Prime Minister Pavel Filip so that he could dissolve the parliament and call snap elections.

Dodon denounced these rulings as desperate attempts of power usurpation, while thousands of supporters of the Democratic Party took to the streets of Chisinau.