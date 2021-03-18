UrduPoint.com
Moldova's Parliament Majority Nominates Ambassador To Russia For Prime Minister - Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 02:46 PM

Moldova's parliamentary majority has nominated ambassador to Russia, Vladimir Golovatyuk, as the candidate to the post of the prime minister, Ernest Vardanyan, a member of the Party of Socialists, said on Thursday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Moldova's parliamentary majority has nominated ambassador to Russia, Vladimir Golovatyuk, as the candidate to the post of the prime minister, Ernest Vardanyan, a member of the Party of Socialists, said on Thursday.

On February 23, Moldova's constitutional court ruled that Prime Minister Maia Sandu must hold consultations on cabinet formation with lawmakers. On Tuesday, five out of six parliamentary parties were in favor of forming a cabinet, while Sandu's Party of Action and Solidarity kept insisting on parliament dissolution and snap elections.

Sandu nominated Igor Grosu, the leader of the Party of Action and Solidarity, as the candidate for prime minister, but the Party of Socialists challenged the move in court.

"Vladimir Golovatyuk, ex-parliament member from the Party of Socialists, who currently serves as the Moldovan ambassador in the Russian Federation, is the candidate to the post of the Moldovan prime minister from the new parliamentary majority," Vardanyan wrote on Telegram.

