Moldova's Parliament Reinstates Russian As Intermediary Language - Speaker

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

Moldova's Parliament Reinstates Russian as Intermediary Language - Speaker

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Moldova's parliament on Wednesday restored Russian language's status of the language used for communication between different nationalities, the parliament's speaker Zinaida Greceanii said.

In 2018, Moldova's Constitutional Court ruled that the law on this status of the Russian language was outdated. The law was adopted in Soviet period.

According to Greceanii, the decision to restore that status was backed by 55 lawmakers.

In practice, it will mean that government agencies have to provide information in this language. The new law safeguard the citizens' right to study and use their mother tongue.

