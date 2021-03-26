Moldova's parliamentary majority adopted on Friday a declaration of disagreement with the parliament dissolution, the document was supported by 54 lawmakers out of the 84 present at the session, parliament speaker Zinaida Greceanii said

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Moldova's parliamentary majority adopted on Friday a declaration of disagreement with the parliament dissolution, the document was supported by 54 lawmakers out of the 84 present at the session, parliament speaker Zinaida Greceanii said.

On March 16, Moldovan President Maia Sandu nominated Igor Grosu, the head of Moldova's pro-presidential Party of Action and Solidarity, for the post of the prime minister. On Thursday, he failed to be appointed due to absence of parliamentary quorum. Moldova's parliamentary majority keeps insisting on nominating Vladimir Golovatyuk, the ambassador to Russia, as the prime minister.

"The declaration of disagreement with the dissolution .

.. was adopted by 54 votes," Greceanii said.

According to the document, the lawmakers express "disagreement with the dissolution of the parliament, since not all constitutional ways have been used to resolve the political crisis around the formation of the government."

The parliamentary majority believes that it is necessary to approve a government that will be able to cope with the coronavirus crisis and to improve the socio-economic situation.

The declaration entered into force immediately after its adoption, it will be submitted to the president for review. Pro-European opposition parties refused to support the document.