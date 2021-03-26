UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldova's Parliamentary Majority Approves Declaration Of Disagreement With Dissolution

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 04:51 PM

Moldova's Parliamentary Majority Approves Declaration of Disagreement With Dissolution

Moldova's parliamentary majority adopted on Friday a declaration of disagreement with the parliament dissolution, the document was supported by 54 lawmakers out of the 84 present at the session, parliament speaker Zinaida Greceanii said

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Moldova's parliamentary majority adopted on Friday a declaration of disagreement with the parliament dissolution, the document was supported by 54 lawmakers out of the 84 present at the session, parliament speaker Zinaida Greceanii said.

On March 16, Moldovan President Maia Sandu nominated Igor Grosu, the head of Moldova's pro-presidential Party of Action and Solidarity, for the post of the prime minister. On Thursday, he failed to be appointed due to absence of parliamentary quorum. Moldova's parliamentary majority keeps insisting on nominating Vladimir Golovatyuk, the ambassador to Russia, as the prime minister.

"The declaration of disagreement with the dissolution .

.. was adopted by 54 votes," Greceanii said.

According to the document, the lawmakers express "disagreement with the dissolution of the parliament, since not all constitutional ways have been used to resolve the political crisis around the formation of the government."

The parliamentary majority believes that it is necessary to approve a government that will be able to cope with the coronavirus crisis and to improve the socio-economic situation.

The declaration entered into force immediately after its adoption, it will be submitted to the president for review. Pro-European opposition parties refused to support the document.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin Moldova March Post All Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

22 minutes ago

PM is expected to reshuffle cabinet next Monday

1 hour ago

Olympic Torch Goes Out Second Day in Row During Ja ..

56 seconds ago

Dubai World Cup – A message of peace and love fr ..

1 hour ago

British High Commissioner calls on Law Minister

58 seconds ago

One Person Dead, Seven Injured in Shooting in Chic ..

59 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.