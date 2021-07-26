(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) The chairman of Moldova's pro-presidential Party of Action and Solidarity that won the elections announced that the parliamentary majority will take a break until Thursday to decide on candidates for the posts of parliament leaders.

"Although the parliament has 10 days to create factions, we propose taking a recess until Thursday in order to make decisions on the composition of the commissions, on the speaker, deputy speakers and the permanent parliamentary bureau. We will resume our work on Thursday," Party of Action and Solidarity chairman Igor Grossu said.

After his statement, Party of Action and Solidarity lawmakers left the hall, and the parliament session was completed ahead of schedule.