UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldova's Parliamentary Majority Takes Recess Until Thursday - Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 01:39 PM

Moldova's Parliamentary Majority Takes Recess Until Thursday - Chairman

The chairman of Moldova's pro-presidential Party of Action and Solidarity that won the elections announced that the parliamentary majority will take a break until Thursday to decide on candidates for the posts of parliament leaders

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) The chairman of Moldova's pro-presidential Party of Action and Solidarity that won the elections announced that the parliamentary majority will take a break until Thursday to decide on candidates for the posts of parliament leaders.

"Although the parliament has 10 days to create factions, we propose taking a recess until Thursday in order to make decisions on the composition of the commissions, on the speaker, deputy speakers and the permanent parliamentary bureau. We will resume our work on Thursday," Party of Action and Solidarity chairman Igor Grossu said.

After his statement, Party of Action and Solidarity lawmakers left the hall, and the parliament session was completed ahead of schedule.

Related Topics

Parliament Moldova

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army grants refuge, safe passage to 46 Af ..

16 minutes ago

Russia Records 23,239 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

6 seconds ago

New Zealand Agrees to Repatriate Woman With Allege ..

8 seconds ago

Incidence of Tuberculosis in Russia Decreases More ..

9 seconds ago

Cypriot President Anastasiades Refuses to Run for ..

11 seconds ago

Mountain biker Pidcock wins Britain's third gold o ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.