CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Moldova's pro-presidential Party of Action and Solidarity officially announced on Thursday that it formed an absolute parliamentary majority, while the Bloc of Communists and Socialists said it would represent the opposition.

"At a faction meeting, a declaration was adopted on the creation of an absolute parliamentary majority," Party of Action and Solidarity lawmaker Sergey Litvinenko said.

The Bloc of Communists and Socialists and Eurosceptic Sor party decided to represent "constructive opposition."