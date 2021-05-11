UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 07:20 PM

Moldova's Party of Communists Decides to Create Electoral Bloc With Socialists - Lawmaker

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Moldova's Party of Communists decided to create an electoral bloc with the Party of Socialists for the upcoming snap elections, socialist lawmaker Bogdan Tirdea said on Tuesday.

"The Central Committee of the Party of Communists of Moldova decided to create an electoral bloc with the Party of Socialists of Moldova," Tirdea wrote on his Telegram channel.

Early parliamentary elections in Moldova are scheduled for July 11.

