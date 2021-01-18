UrduPoint.com
Moldova's Party Of Socialists Calls On Sandu To Name Candidate For Prime Minister By Feb 1

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 04:55 PM

Moldova's Party of Socialists Calls on Sandu to Name Candidate for Prime Minister by Feb 1

Moldova's Party of Socialists demands that President Maia Sandu present a candidate to the post of the prime minister by February 1, Igor Dodon, ex-president and the leader of the political party, said on Monday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Moldova's Party of Socialists demands that President Maia Sandu present a candidate to the post of the prime minister by February 1, Igor Dodon, ex-president and the leader of the political party, said on Monday.

Ion Chicu left the post of the prime minister in December to make early vote possible. Under the Moldovan legislation, a president should nominate a candidate to the post of the prime minister. However, Sandu instead asked the constitution court if the parliament could self-dissolve, and the court declined such an option.

"The government resigned almost a month ago. The president of the country is obligated to nominate a candidate to the post of the prime minister following consultations with parliamentary factions. Maia Sandu is already violating the constitution. In these conditions, the Party of Socialists demands that the candidate be appointed by February 1, as a new working session of the parliament starts on this date," Dodon said.

