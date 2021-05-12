UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 06:20 PM

Moldova's Party of Socialists and the Party of Communists have signed an agreement to create an electoral bloc, Igor Dodon, the country's former president, said on Wednesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Moldova's Party of Socialists and the Party of Communists have signed an agreement to create an electoral bloc, Igor Dodon, the country's former president, said on Wednesday.

"Today, together with the chairman of the Party of Communists Vladimir Voronin, I signed an official document on the creation of an electoral bloc of the Party of Socialists and the Party of Communists," Dodon wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier in the day, socialist lawmaker Bogdan Tirdea confirmed that his party decided to enter into the electoral bloc with communists.

Early parliamentary elections in Moldova are scheduled for July 11.

