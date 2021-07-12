CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The head of the Moldovan pro-Western Action and Solidarity Party (PAS), Igor Grosu, on Monday called for bringing to justice those responsible for violations in the parliamentary elections.

"Unfortunately, some authorities turned a blind eye to the violations in the elections, we have protested this and insisted that the perpetrators be brought to justice," Grosu told a briefing.

He stressed that the party's victory in the elections was the victory of the people over corruption.

According to the Central Election Commission, PAS received 52.8% of the vote while the Communists and Socialists bloc came second with 27.17%.

The CIS observers reported that the snap parliamentary elections in Moldova were open and transparent, and were held without violations that could affect its results.