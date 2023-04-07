Moldova's 22nd peacekeeping battalion will conduct drills at training sites of the Moldovan National Army from April 10-14, focusing on tactics used in peacekeeping operations, the Defense Ministry said on Friday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Moldova's 22nd peacekeeping battalion will conduct drills at training sites of the Moldovan National Army from April 10-14, focusing on tactics used in peacekeeping operations, the Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Servicemen of the 22nd peacekeeping battalion, the 'Blue Helmets,' will begin their training activity at the sites of the National Army. Exercise that will take place from April 10-14 will include theoretical and practical drills based on scenarios specific to international theaters of war," the ministry wrote on Telegram.

The exercise will focus on tactics and methods used by forces in various peacekeeping operations, the ministry stated, adding that the drills will be conducted in accordance with the current training plan of Moldovan forces for 2023.

The country's defense department warned that military equipment would be transferred from military bases to training facilities and urged people not to worry about it or spread rumors.

On Friday. Moldovan special forces completed joint military exercises with troops from Romania, the US and the UK as part of the multinational JCET-2023 training. The drills were conducted in the National Army's training centers from March 27, aimed at collective training and experience exchange among the countries' special forces.