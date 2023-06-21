(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Moldovan police have begun arresting supporters of opposition party Sor, banned by the country's Constitutional Court the day before, during a protest in Chisinau, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Constitutional Court of Moldova ruled to recognize the Sor party as unconstitutional after the pro-Western government of the country accused Sor of destabilizing Moldova by staging protests over a hike in the cost of living. The party's lawmakers will remain in the parliament but will become independent and lose the right to join other political forces.

On Tuesday, the party's supporters launched a protest action in the center of the capital. They gathered in front of the Constitutional Court building, bringing flowers, funeral wreaths and improvised caskets to "bury democracy." They chanted "Down with (Moldovan President) Maia Sandu," "Maia destroyed rights and freedoms of Moldovan citizens" and "Democracy, rest in peace." The police seized the items and arrested two protesters, twisting the arms of one behind his back and tackling the other to the ground, the correspondent said.

The demonstration then started moving towards the parliament building, accompanied by a brass band playing a dirge, the correspondent reported.

"We don't have democracy anymore. Yesterday's court decision proves once again that the ruling party has seized all government institutions, and, unfortunately, I must say that even the police who have been respectful towards the protesters over the last months, are very aggressive today," lawmaker Reghina Apostolova said.

Another lawmaker, Vadiim Fortescu, noted that the authorities, without any legal basis, had made an unprecedented move by banning the only opposition party in the country, which "bravely expressed its opinion and disagreement with the policy of the ruling party and Sandu."

"This is not a decision against the Sor party. It is a decision against hundreds of thousand of people who are members of our political formation," he said.

Provocateurs were also present at the protest and tried to cause disturbances, the correspondent said. As the demonstration neared the parliament building, one of them started a heated argument with the protesters. He was attacked, but the police immediately intervened and dragged him behind the cordon.

The Sor party has been at odds with the EU-backed government of Sandu over its handling of the energy crisis, which has caused fuel and food prices to soar in the impoverished Eastern European country.

The party has organized several large-scale protests in the capital, Chisinau to call for Sandu's resignation. A Chisinau court sentenced Ilan Shor in absentia to 15 years in jail in April over his alleged role in a $1 billion bank fraud. He rejected the charge.