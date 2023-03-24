(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Moldova's likely withdrawal from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will result in another economic crisis, first of all in agricultural sector, Vladimir Bolea, Moldovan deputy prime minister and minister of agriculture and food industry, said Friday.

On March 17, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that the European vector and integration within the CIS do not deliver enough growth to the country. She announced joining the EU before 2030. Over the course of 2022, Moldova has been evading the CIS membership obligations, ignoring the CIS sessions as well as the Eurasian Economic Union meetings.

"Announcements of leaving the CIS are political. For the country's economy it is really bad. Exiting the Commonwealth will be another economy crisis, primarily in the agriculture. I represent farmers, so I know what I'm talking about. Because all of Moldova will have to join the EU, and the competition among agricultural producers is tough there, three million of them went bankrupt over a decade," Bolea told the Chisinau Jurnal tv channel.

�The minister presented statistics showing that the East remains a priority for the Moldovan farmers. Most of them could not refocus to the West, they are still attracted to the Russian and CIS markets, according to Bolea. "The agrarians have nowhere to send their products. For instance, only in February 2022, we exported 98% of our apples to Russia," he said.

Bolea added that the Moldovan Euro-integration procedures do not prevent it from staying a CIS member. He called the politicians' calls to leave the CIS no matter what immature.

On February 27, a public opinion research was released by the IMAS showing that most Moldovans voted in favor of saving economic, political and cultural ties with Russia. Staying in the CIS was also chosen by the majority of the voters.