UrduPoint.com

Moldova's Possible Exit From CIS May Cause New Economic Crisis - Deputy Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Moldova's Possible Exit From CIS May Cause New Economic Crisis - Deputy Prime Minister

Moldova's likely withdrawal from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will result in another economic crisis, first of all in agricultural sector, Vladimir Bolea, Moldovan deputy prime minister and minister of agriculture and food industry, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Moldova's likely withdrawal from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will result in another economic crisis, first of all in agricultural sector, Vladimir Bolea, Moldovan deputy prime minister and minister of agriculture and food industry, said Friday.

On March 17, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that the European vector and integration within the CIS do not deliver enough growth to the country. She announced joining the EU before 2030. Over the course of 2022, Moldova has been evading the CIS membership obligations, ignoring the CIS sessions as well as the Eurasian Economic Union meetings.

"Announcements of leaving the CIS are political. For the country's economy it is really bad. Exiting the Commonwealth will be another economy crisis, primarily in the agriculture. I represent farmers, so I know what I'm talking about. Because all of Moldova will have to join the EU, and the competition among agricultural producers is tough there, three million of them went bankrupt over a decade," Bolea told the Chisinau Jurnal tv channel.

�The minister presented statistics showing that the East remains a priority for the Moldovan farmers. Most of them could not refocus to the West, they are still attracted to the Russian and CIS markets, according to Bolea. "The agrarians have nowhere to send their products. For instance, only in February 2022, we exported 98% of our apples to Russia," he said.

Bolea added that the Moldovan Euro-integration procedures do not prevent it from staying a CIS member. He called the politicians' calls to leave the CIS no matter what immature.

On February 27, a public opinion research was released by the IMAS showing that most Moldovans voted in favor of saving economic, political and cultural ties with Russia. Staying in the CIS was also chosen by the majority of the voters.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Agriculture Chisinau Vladimir Putin Moldova February March Market TV All From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Cleaning operation continues during rain

Cleaning operation continues during rain

1 minute ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Moshin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Moshin Naqvi visits free flour provision centre

1 minute ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspe ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspects facilities at Jinnah Hospi ..

1 minute ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) extends ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) extends bill payment date

1 minute ago
 7 killed, 969 injured in 940 accidents in Punjab

7 killed, 969 injured in 940 accidents in Punjab

1 minute ago
 District admin sets up 'Ramazan Bachat Bazaar' in ..

District admin sets up 'Ramazan Bachat Bazaar' in Kandhkot

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.