UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldova's President Dodon Remains Most Popular Politician - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 04:54 PM

Moldova's President Dodon Remains Most Popular Politician - Poll

Moldovan President Igor Dodon continues to remain the country's most popular politician, according to a poll conducted by the Association of Sociologists and Demographers of Moldova on Tuesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon continues to remain the country's most popular politician, according to a poll conducted by the Association of Sociologists and Demographers of Moldova on Tuesday.

The poll found that Dodon president is the most trusted and popular politician according to 26.1 percent of respondents, comparing to 24.5 percent in September. He is followed by ex-prime minister Maia Sandu with 15.4 percent (15.7 percent last month) and the head of the Dignity and Truth Platform party, Andrei Nastase with 7 percent (6.

4 percent last month).

According to the findings, 15.4 percent of Moldovans do not trust any politician at all and another 8.7 percent of respondents refused to answer the question.

The poll was conducted from September 26 to October 8 among 1,167 adult people from 81 locations across Moldova. The error margin is 3 percent.

Moldova is due to hold a presidential election on November 1. Dodon and Sandu will be running against six other candidates.

Related Topics

Election Moldova September October November All From

Recent Stories

Frontline Heroes Office announces new partners joi ..

10 minutes ago

Dry weather forecast in Islamabad

1 minute ago

Senate body directs CDA to ensure cleanliness in c ..

1 minute ago

Macao to host forum on science, technology, innova ..

1 minute ago

Union Properties profits exceed AED500mn in Q3 202 ..

26 minutes ago

Kruijswijk, Mitchelton team out of Giro after posi ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.