Moldovan President Igor Dodon continues to remain the country's most popular politician, according to a poll conducted by the Association of Sociologists and Demographers of Moldova on Tuesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon continues to remain the country's most popular politician, according to a poll conducted by the Association of Sociologists and Demographers of Moldova on Tuesday.

The poll found that Dodon president is the most trusted and popular politician according to 26.1 percent of respondents, comparing to 24.5 percent in September. He is followed by ex-prime minister Maia Sandu with 15.4 percent (15.7 percent last month) and the head of the Dignity and Truth Platform party, Andrei Nastase with 7 percent (6.

4 percent last month).

According to the findings, 15.4 percent of Moldovans do not trust any politician at all and another 8.7 percent of respondents refused to answer the question.

The poll was conducted from September 26 to October 8 among 1,167 adult people from 81 locations across Moldova. The error margin is 3 percent.

Moldova is due to hold a presidential election on November 1. Dodon and Sandu will be running against six other candidates.