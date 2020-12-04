UrduPoint.com
Moldova's President-Elect Calls on Citizens to Join Anti-Parliament Protest on December 6

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Moldovan president-elect Maia Sandu urged citizens on Thursday to take to the streets on December 6 for a protest demanding a dismissal of the parliament, which approved certain limitations of the presidential powers earlier in the day.

On Thursday, Moldova's legislature voted to withdraw the Information and Security Service from the president's jurisdiction despite the vote's boycott by opposition lawmakers. The parliament also passed a new tax policy, a package of laws on the Gagauz autonomy and a new status of the Russian language, as well as lifted a ban on the broadcasting of Russian tv channels.

"What happened today proves that the parliament became a nest of a group of criminals who do not respect law and the people's decisions. This parliament must be dismissed. Let's all join a protest on Sunday to say what people think," Sandu said at a briefing.

Moldova held a two-round presidential vote in November. Former Prime Minster Maia Sandu won against the incumbent president, Igor Dodon, with 57.8 percent of the vote to 42.2 percent. Sandu's inauguration is scheduled for December 24.

