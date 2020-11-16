Maia Sandu, the head of the Party of Action and Solidarity and the former prime minister, was elected on Sunday the next president of Moldova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Maia Sandu, the head of the Party of Action and Solidarity and the former prime minister, was elected on Sunday the next president of Moldova.

Below is a short biography of the president-elect.

Sandu was born on May 24, 1972, in the Risipeni commune of the Falesti district in what was then the Moldavian Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1994, she graduated from the faculty of management of the academy of Economic Studies of Moldova. From 1995 to 1998, she studied international relations at the Academy of Public Administration in Chisinau and received a master's degree. In 2010, she graduated from the John F. Kennedy school of Government at Harvard University.

From 2012-2015, Sandu served as the minister of education of Moldova.

In July 2015, the Liberal Democratic Party of Moldova nominated Sandu for the post of prime minister, however, other parties did not support her candidacy.

In December 2015, Sandu left the Liberal Democratic Party and announced the establishment of the political platform, dubbed "In step with Maia Sandu," which later became a political party called Party of Action and Solidarity.

In 2016, Sandu was the pro-European candidate in the Moldovan presidential election, however, pro-Russian candidate Igor Dodon won the vote.

Sandu was elected as the Moldovan prime minister in June 2019.

Under her premiership, Moldova began taking steps toward the European Union as Sandu herself is a pro-European politician. Sandu was ousted as prime minister on November 12, 2019, following a vote of no-confidence in her government. She remained a caretaker of the office until the formation of a new government.

On July 18, 2020, the Action and Solidarity Party nominated Sandu as a candidate for the presidential election.

On November 1, 2020, Moldova held the first round of the presidential election. The Central Election Commission (CEC) announced after counting 100 percent of the ballots that Sandu had secured victory in the first round with 36.16 percent of the vote, while Dodon received 32.61 percent of the vote. Since none of the candidates received more than 50 percent of the votes, the CEC announced holding the second round on November 15. After 100 percent of the ballots were processed, Sandu leads with 57.75 percent of the votes and Dodon received 42.25 percent.