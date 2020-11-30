UrduPoint.com
Moldova's President-Elect Sandu Calls For Urgent Snap Parliamentary Vote

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 02:53 PM

Moldova's President-Elect Sandu Calls for Urgent Snap Parliamentary Vote

Moldova's President-elect Maia Sandu expressed the belief on Monday that early parliamentary elections should be held as soon as possible

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Moldova's President-elect Maia Sandu expressed the belief on Monday that early parliamentary elections should be held as soon as possible.

"I think that the parliament should be dissolved as soon as possible. Parliamentary parties have no excuse to drag out the process," Sandu said at a press conference.

