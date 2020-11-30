Moldova's President-elect Maia Sandu expressed the belief on Monday that early parliamentary elections should be held as soon as possible

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Moldova's President-elect Maia Sandu expressed the belief on Monday that early parliamentary elections should be held as soon as possible.

"I think that the parliament should be dissolved as soon as possible. Parliamentary parties have no excuse to drag out the process," Sandu said at a press conference.