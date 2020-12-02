Moldovan President-elect Maia Sandu said Wednesday that incumbent leader Igor Dodon was trying to "usurp" the power

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Moldovan President-elect Maia Sandu said Wednesday that incumbent leader Igor Dodon was trying to "usurp" the power.

"Today, the parliament registered a bill on the Information Security Service this is pressure on democracy, an attempt to usurp the power, since this means that some agencies that are vital to the fight against corruption would remain under outside administration," Sandu said.