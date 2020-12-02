UrduPoint.com
Moldova's President-Elect Sandu Says Incumbent Dodon Trying To 'Usurp' Power

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 10:07 PM

Moldova's President-Elect Sandu Says Incumbent Dodon Trying to 'Usurp' Power

Moldovan President-elect Maia Sandu said Wednesday that incumbent leader Igor Dodon was trying to "usurp" the power

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Moldovan President-elect Maia Sandu said Wednesday that incumbent leader Igor Dodon was trying to "usurp" the power.

"Today, the parliament registered a bill on the Information Security Service this is pressure on democracy, an attempt to usurp the power, since this means that some agencies that are vital to the fight against corruption would remain under outside administration," Sandu said.

