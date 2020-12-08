CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Moldovan President-elect Maia Sandu says the parliament's decision to annul the law on selling the site of the demolished Republican Stadium to the US mission in the country is aimed at damaging relations with Washington.

"The US government is offended, since the transfer of this territory was approved by several governments, there was also a corresponding decision of parliament. This [latest] decision was protested in the Constitutional Court, it is obvious that it was aimed at undermining relations with the United States," Sandu claimed, speaking on Pro tv on Monday.

Last week, the Moldovan parliament announced having annulled the law on selling the site of the demolished Republican Stadium to the US mission, which was going to build a new embassy there.

Sandu's Party of Action and Solidarity has appealed the decision in the country's Constitutional Court.

The stadium was built in Moldova's capital, Chisinau, in 1952 and was demolished in 2007 as it no longer met the criteria to host games.

In October 2018, Moldova's parliament approved the bill on selling the land. The country's incumbent President Igor Dodon vetoed the sale, for which he was temporarily stripped of his authority and the document was signed into law by then-President of Parliament Andrian Candu.

Moldova held presidential elections in November. Sandu, the country's former prime minister, won against Dodon in the runoff, with 57.7 percent of the vote against the incumbent president's 42.2 percent. Sandu's inauguration is set for December 24.