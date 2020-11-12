CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The victory of former Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu in the second round of the presidential vote would mean worsening of economic relations with Russia, Igor Dodon, the incumbent president and presidential candidate, said on Wednesday.

"Sandu has called Russia an aggressor and an enemy. How will she manage to negotiate the opening of the Russian market for us? This is fraught with big losses for our economy. What will agricultural producers do? Because Europe is not going to buy our products," Dodon told the REN Moldova broadcaster.

The president recalled how his predecessor governments tried to wage an anti-Russian policy which ended up resulting in almost a complete decline of the domestic market.

Dodon also expects that a pro-European leader for Moldova will alienate economically the country's partners in the East.

Moldova held a presidential vote on November 1. The election was recognized valid once the voter turnout reached the threshold of 33.3 percent. Sandu won the first round with 36.1 percent of the vote, followed by Dodon with 32.6 percent of the vote. They will now meet in the runoff on November 15.