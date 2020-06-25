(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Moldova will continue to export fruit, vegetables and wine to Russia without paying tariffs after July 1, President Igor Dodon said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Dodon represented Moldova at the Moscow military parade commemorating the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in WWII. Later, he had a short discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the current Russia-Moldova relations, as well as a more in-depth one with the deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, Dmitry Kozak.

"Per the Moldovan president's request, Russia has agreed to extend duty-free privileges on Moldovan exports. This means that after July 1 this year, Moldovan fruit, vegetables, canned, and wine products will be supplied to the Russian market without customs tariffs, saving Moldovan makers at least 20-25 million Euros [$22.

4 -28 million] a year," Dodon wrote on Facebook.

Russia might also support the Moldovan agrarian sector by providing diesel fuel to commercial farms hit by an anomalous drought during the spring.

"Per the Moldovan president's request, Russia will consider providing humanitarian aid in from of diesel fuel to commercial farms that have suffered from this year's unprecedented drought," Dodon added.

Starting January 1, 2019, Russia canceled tariffs on several Moldovan export items for six months, extending the decision until January 1, 2020, and then until the second half of 2020.