Moldova's President Seeks To Hold Meeting Of Supreme Security Council Next Week

Moldova's President Seeks to Hold Meeting of Supreme Security Council Next Week

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) Moldova's new President Maia Sandu said on Friday that she intended to convene a meeting of the Supreme Security Council, an advisory body to the leader, next week.

In late November, Sandu said that she would change the composition of the council right after taking office. The president stressed that first of all, the high profile cases like stealing billions of Dollars, airport concessions and illegal financing of political parties, would be discussed.

"A meeting of the Supreme Security Council is most likely to be held next week, I will announce the changes in the composition of the council by the same time.

I will have a reintegration advisor, but I have not yet made a final decision on the candidate for this position," Sandu said live on the RTR Moldova broadcaster.

Moldova's Supreme Security Council consists of the chairman of parliament; the prime minister; the chairman of the parliamentary commission on national security, defense and public order; the ministers of finance, defense, internal affairs, and justice, among other officials. The president of Moldova, by decree, has the right to change the composition of the Supreme Security Council.

