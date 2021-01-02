Moldovan President Maia Sandu is expected in Ukraine for an official visit on January 12, Ihor Zhovkva, the deputy head of the Ukrainian President's Office, said on Saturday

"We will begin the new year with a reset of the bilateral relations with Moldova.

On January 12, newly-elected President Maia Sandu will arrive in Ukraine for an official visit, which will become her first one since the election," Zhovkva said in an article for the Dzerkalo Tyzhnia weekly.

Sandu was sworn in as Moldova's president on December 24.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy extended an invitation to Sandu to visit Kiev back in November. As announced by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, preparations for the visit are already underway.