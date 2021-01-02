UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldova's President To Visit Ukraine On January 12 - Kiev

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 05:26 PM

Moldova's President to Visit Ukraine on January 12 - Kiev

Moldovan President Maia Sandu is expected in Ukraine for an official visit on January 12, Ihor Zhovkva, the deputy head of the Ukrainian President's Office, said on Saturday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu is expected in Ukraine for an official visit on January 12, Ihor Zhovkva, the deputy head of the Ukrainian President's Office, said on Saturday.

"We will begin the new year with a reset of the bilateral relations with Moldova.

On January 12, newly-elected President Maia Sandu will arrive in Ukraine for an official visit, which will become her first one since the election," Zhovkva said in an article for the Dzerkalo Tyzhnia weekly.

Sandu was sworn in as Moldova's president on December 24.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy extended an invitation to Sandu to visit Kiev back in November. As announced by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, preparations for the visit are already underway.

Related Topics

Election Ukraine Visit Kiev Moldova January November December

Recent Stories

DEWA adds new innovative features to enhance custo ..

27 minutes ago

11-year-old Hina Bibi reported missing

25 seconds ago

Police apprehend one after crossfire in rawalpindi ..

29 seconds ago

DC holds open court in lahore

30 seconds ago

Karachi Kings ropes-in Gibbs as head coach

9 minutes ago

Vatican to begin vaccinations second half of Janua ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.