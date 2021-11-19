CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) Chisinau needs to continue its dialogue with Moscow on Transnistria, even if opinions differ on this issue, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Friday.

"On the Transnistrian issue, our opinions often differ, but we need continue the dialogue, because there is no other option to solve these problems," Sandu said at a press conference.

The president also noted that Moldova eager to have constructive relations with Russia and is making efforts to resolve issues on bilateral agenda.