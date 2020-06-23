MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon released a statement on Tuesday in which he threatened to mobilize a public collective action should the country's top-tier businessmen attempt to intervene in politics or seize the power.

"The oligarchy threat is still there, lawmakers are being corrupted right before our eye and some parties in parliament can any minute enter a coalition with protegees of oligarchs who want to return or at least take revenge. Therefore, we, myself included, will not for a moment lose vigilance, and should there be any attempts to put the country under oligarchic control, I will call for public support and urge people to take to the streets," the statement read.

In earlier statements, the Moldovan president has pointed at oligarchs Ilan Shor and Vladimir Plahotniuc as being behind the parliament reshuffling that saw the coalition of Socialists and Democrats lose majority. According to Dodon, these are the businessmen who pursue a comeback into politics.

Shor, formerly head of the Shor political party, was sentenced to 7.5 years behind bars and banned from leaving Moldova in June of 2017 over banking fraud. Following parliamentary elections last February, Shor obtained a parliament member seat with affix lawmaker immunity and left the country later in June.

In August of that year, Moldovan prosecutors withdrew Shor's immunity and launched three criminal cases against him and an international arrest warrant over illegal flight from the country.

Plahotniuc, also one of the region's richest people and former head of the Democratic Party, is under criminal prosecution both at home in Moldova and in Russia, where he holds a second citizenship. In November of 2017, a court in Moscow arrested Plahotniuc in absentia and issued an international arrest warrant over attempted murder. Another arrest warrant, this time over establishment of a criminal network and drug trafficking, was in Moscow after Russia's law enforcement discovered a scheme through which Plahotniuc, in collaboration with another businessman, Viacheslav Platon, smuggled over 37 million rubles ($540,000) to overseas.

In Moldova, which Plahotniuc left last June, he is investigated within two criminal cases over large-scale money laundering. In the beginning of this year, the United States hit Plahotniuc with sanctions over "significant corruption," while Dodon claimed that the US was where the fugitive businessman laid down. In May, a court in Chisinau issued a 30-day arrest warrant in absentia.