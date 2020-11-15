(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) Moldova's incumbent President Igor Dodon and his rival, opposition candidate Maia Sandu, both voted in the second round of the presidential election on Sunday, while the turnout surpassed 20 percent four hours after polling places opened.

The polls opened at 07:00 a.m. local time (05:00 GMT) across Moldova, with another 139 abroad. As of 11:30 a.m. local time, 590,000 citizens ” 20.5 percent ” have voted in the runoff. In addition, nearly 70,000 Moldovans have voted in foreign countries. The polling stations will close at 09:00 p.m. local time.

Over 6,000 employees of the law enforcement agencies are deployed to ensure order on the election day. The police have said that they received reports about 14 violations related to the election campaign on Saturday ahead of the crucial election.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, Dodon, the candidate of the pro-Russian Party of Socialists, voted at a polling station in Chisinau.

The incumbent leader told reporters that he voted for "the independence and statehood of the country," and said that Moldova does not need "shocks and crises."

Meanwhile, Sandu, the leader of the pro-EU Action and Solidarity Party, told reporters after she cast her ballot that she voted "for Moldova, which we will all be proud of."

In addition, Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu and parliament leader Zinaida Greceanii also voted. Chicu said that the world would see if Moldovans "are capable of organizing free elections" after today, while Greceanii said that she voted for "peace and stability."

Sandu won the first round of the election with 36.16 percent, while Dodon received 32.61 percent of the vote.