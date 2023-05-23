(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The problems with the availability of air travel in Moldova caused by local carrier Air Moldova suspending operations due to financial difficulties are expected to be solved by July, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean said on Tuesday.

"There will be more flights. If you have noticed, we are gradually opening new destinations. By July, we're supposed to serve all the routes that our citizens need," Recean told reporters in answer to a request to comment on the carrier's problems.

Air Moldova has canceled more than two dozen flights since March 2 due to operational and financial problems. The company had to cancel 46 flights between April 21-25, prompting the country's civil aviation authority to conduct an unscheduled inspection of the airline.

The regulator ordered the company to pay compensation to passengers for the canceled flights.

On May 2, Air Moldova asked the court to restructure the company due to financial problems, adding that all flights and ticket sales had been temporarily suspended, The flights are expected to resume on June 16.

Last fall, Air Moldova announced the resumption of flights to Moscow, but the Moldovan authorities, citing the Civil Aviation Authority, introduced a ban on flights to Russia. The leader of Moldovan opposition party Sor, Ilan Shor, called the decision a raid aimed at bankrupting the air transport sector. At the same time, the airline itself states that it continues to make efforts to resolve the situation.