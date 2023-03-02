CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Moldova is not afraid of a possible air attack, but should invest more money to ensure the security of its airspace, Prime Minister Dorin Recean said.

"Theoretically, there are all possibilities, although we do not believe that we should be afraid of an (air) military attack.

We feel protected by air defense means from the side of Ukraine. We understand that we also need to invest in air defense capabilities - and we are doing it, we have increased the budget of the Defense Ministry," Recean said on TVR when asked if Chisinau is afraid of a possible air attack.

He said Moldova hopes to resolve the issue of strengthening its defense capability on its own, but also hopes for the support of international partners.